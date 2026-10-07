Hudson Valley Firefighters Among 53 New York Heroes Honored at Fallen Firefighters Memorial

Several Hudson Valley firefighters are now permanently remembered at the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial after being honored during the state’s annual memorial ceremony in Albany.

Governor Kathy Hochul honored 53 firefighters from across New York during the 29th Annual New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony on Tuesday, October 6.

The names are being added to the memorial wall at Empire State Plaza, which now honors 2,871 firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Hudson Valley Firefighters Honored

A significant portion of this year's honorees came from the Hudson Valley.

Yonkers Fire Department had 10 firefighters honored:

Jeffrey E. Campion

Anthony W. Colavito

Richard H. Eifler

John J. Fasciglione

Peter S. Guyett

John V. Peteani Jr.

Eduardo A. Rivera

John M. Rodriguez

Neill S. Tyndal Jr.

Roger F. Vitolo

White Plains Fire Department also had a firefighter honored:

Edward J. Ciocca

That means 11 firefighters from Yonkers and White Plains alone were among those added to the memorial this year.

Other Hudson Valley-area departments represented include Piermont Fire Department, with Thomas Pomplin; Fallsburg Fire Department, with Jack Rein; and Phoenicia Fire Department, with Michael J. Ryan.

The honorees represent both career and volunteer fire service, reflecting the wide range of firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting New York communities.

Remembering Their Sacrifice

Hochul also proclaimed October 6 as Firefighter Appreciation Day in New York and October 4 through October 10 as Fire Prevention Week.

“For almost three decades we have come together to honor those who served New Yorkers until the end,” Hochul said during the ceremony. “They made the ultimate sacrifice by putting the safety of their neighbors ahead of their own.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Terry O’Leary said the memorial serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by firefighters and the impact their service has on their families, friends and communities.

The ceremony comes during Fire Prevention Week, when fire departments across New York are also emphasizing fire safety and preparedness.