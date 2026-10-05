Middletown Murder Retrial Ends With Conviction in 2019 Killing

A Middletown man has been convicted in connection with the 2019 murder of Sebastian Avilan-Medina, bringing the latest chapter of a case that remained unsolved for years to a close.

Sebastian Avilan-Medina murder trial/ Canva Sebastian Avilan-Medina murder trial/ Canva

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Sheldon Paul, 42, was convicted of two counts of Murder in the Second Degree for the killing of Avilan-Medina Friday, October 2, following a jury trial in Orange County Court.

Sheldon Paul/Orange County DA Sheldon Paul/Orange County DA

Avilan-Medina, 26, was found fatally shot inside his Knapp Street apartment in the City of Middletown on March 11, 2019.

According to prosecutors, two men, ages 18 and 19, entered Avilan-Medina's apartment that morning. Avilan-Medina was the only person inside and was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors argued that Paul sent the two men to Avilan-Medina's home in retaliation for what Paul believed was Avilan-Medina's involvement in a burglary at Paul's residence several days earlier.

Evidence presented during the trial reportedly showed that Paul later learned he had been mistaken and that Avilan-Medina was not responsible for the burglary.

Paul's conviction comes after his first trial ended in a mistrial in April 2026 when jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. The case had remained unsolved for more than five years before Paul and two other men were arrested in 2024. Co-defendant Dijion Constantine previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

During the retrial, jurors heard testimony about an alleged jailhouse admission, a 911 call made after Avilan-Medina was discovered, and statements Paul made during a 2020 Facebook Live video.

Paul was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail following Friday's verdict.

He faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on January 21, 2027.

District Attorney Hoovler praised the City of Middletown Police Department for its investigation.