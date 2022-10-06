Paula Poundstone Performs at The Bardavon on February 25th; Enter to Win Tickets

Paula Poundstone is coming to The Bardavon on February 25th, 2023! Her 2023 live stand-up comedy tour will be her funniest yet! You will not want to miss out on a night of laughs with this master of wits, so keep reading to find out how you can win a pair of tickets!

Paula Poundstone is a legend in the comedy scene! Time magazine named her stand-up special "Cats, Cops and Stuff", one of the funniest comedy specials of all time! She now has a weekly podcast called "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone" and appears regularly on NPR's "Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!" Her book "The Totally Unscientific Study Of The Search For Human Happiness", was a finalist in numerous prestigious book awards and was another achievement in Paula's long comedy career.

Check out this hilarious video of one of her comedy routines!

She has a unique and smart sense of humor that makes her stand out among other comedians, and her interactions with live audiences make her performances unforgettable. Now we're giving you a chance to be part of the action!

Tickets are available now, but we're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Paula Poundstone live at The Bardavon on February 25th, 2023!

