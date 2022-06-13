Paul Rudd Surprises Rhinebeck Neighbors with Awesome Gift

I would have loved to be a fly on the wall when Ant-Man himself walked into a local comic book shop.

You don't have to be a comic book fan to love local celeb, Paul Rudd. The comedic actor has been making us laugh for years. He's been in some of the biggest comedies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Role Models and I Love You, Man. As if we could forget about the cult classic, Clueless.

Paul Rudd brought his comedic acting skills and likability to bring one of Marvel's smallest superheroes out of obscurity. Rudd portrayed Scott Lang in Ant-Man in 2015 and ever since the character has been a huge success spawning a sequel with a third film on the way and crossover roles in Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers: Endgame.

Get our free mobile app

What does Paul Rudd do when he's not saving the world? He runs a Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, New York.

Samuel's Sweet Shop is conveniently close to the local comic shop on Market Street, Megabrain Comics & Arcade which is the perfect place for Rudd to share some information about his new podcast on This Powered Life.

Instagram: @megabraincomics Instagram: @megabraincomics loading...

6 Celebrity Owned Businesses in the Hudson Valley