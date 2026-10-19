The Christmas train is returning to the Capital Region before Thanksgiving, bringing holiday lights, free live music and an opportunity to help local food banks.

The holiday season is getting closer, and one of the most festive sights on the rails is making its return to Upstate New York.

CPKC Holiday Train/Jana Deak CPKC Holiday Train/Jana Deak

The CPKC Holiday Train has announced its 2026 schedule, including six stops across New York State on November 25 and 26. While the train won't make a scheduled stop in the immediate Hudson Valley, several appearances in the Capital Region and farther north could make for a fun holiday outing for local families.

The train is known for its dazzling display of holiday lights, live musical performances and community fundraising efforts. Best of all, the concerts are free to attend.

CPKC Holiday Train /Jana Deak CPKC Holiday Train /Jana Deak

Where to See the CPKC Holiday Train in New York

The closest scheduled stops for many Hudson Valley residents will be in the Albany area on Wednesday, November 25.

Here's the full New York schedule for 2026:

Wednesday, November 25

Menands: 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Ganser Smith Memorial Park, along Menand Road.

5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Ganser Smith Memorial Park, along Menand Road. Mechanicville: 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 300 Park Avenue.

Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving Day)

Fort Edward: 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Amtrak station, 70 East Street.

2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Amtrak station, 70 East Street. Port Henry: 5:40 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. at the Amtrak station.

5:40 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. at the Amtrak station. Plattsburgh: 7:50 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. at 2 Dock Street.

7:50 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. at 2 Dock Street. Rouses Point Junction: 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Pratt Street.

All times are local. Travelers should check for updated event information and possible parking or road restrictions before heading out.

Free Concerts Featuring American Authors

This year's New York stops will feature live performances by American Authors and Rafaëlle Roy.

American Authors are known for songs including "Best Day of My Life" and "Believer." Their appearance adds a live-music component to a holiday tradition that draws families, railroad enthusiasts and spectators of all ages.

The train itself is decked out in thousands of holiday lights, with performers taking the stage from a specially designed railcar.

CPKC Holiday Train /Jana Deak CPKC Holiday Train /Jana Deak

The 2026 tour begins November 19 in Montreal and will travel for 32 days, visiting 182 communities across Canada and the United States.

The Holiday Train Gives Back to Local Communities

The CPKC Holiday Train is more than a festive spectacle. The annual program raises money, collects food and brings attention to food insecurity.

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations or contribute money to support local food banks. Donations collected at each stop benefit organizations serving that community.

Since the program began in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $28.3 million and collected over 5.6 million pounds of food for community food banks.

For families looking to kick off their holiday celebrations a little early, the train offers a chance to enjoy a free concert while helping neighbors in need.

How to Follow the CPKC Holiday Train

The full schedule and additional updates are available through the official CPKC website.

CPKC also offers a holiday train tracker that will become available once the tour gets underway, allowing fans to follow the trains as they travel across North America.