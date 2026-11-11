Friday the 13th is coming up, and Chipotle is bringing back a deal that gives you a pretty good excuse to get burritos with your friends.

Chipotle is bringing back its “Tatted Like a Chipotle Bag” BOGO promotion this Friday, November 13.

From 3 to 4 p.m. customers with a tattoo can buy one entrée and get another entrée of equal or lesser value FREE at participating Chipotle locations.

And here's the important part: you don't actually need a permanent tattoo.

Chipotle says permanent tattoos, temporary tattoos, and even a tattoo drawn on with a marker can qualify. Basically, if you've ever wanted to commit to some questionable Sharpie body art for a burrito, this is your moment.

The deal doesn't apply to mobile, online, delivery or catering orders, and the offer is limited to five free menu items per check.

The promotion is inspired by the Friday the 13th tradition of tattoo shops offering special flash tattoos, along with the internet joke comparing heavily tattooed people to the artwork on Chipotle's famous paper bags.

The promotion has become surprisingly successful for Chipotle. When the BOGO returned in March, the company said it helped produce its highest single-day sales in company history at the time, roughly 10% higher than its previous record.

So, if you've got ink, grab a friend. If you don't have ink, grab a Sharpie.