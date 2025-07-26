Pantera Postpones Saratoga Springs, NY Show

Pantera was scheduled to perform this Monday night at SPAC. Band releases lengthy statement explaining the postponement following Ozzy Osbourne's passing.

American metal band Pantera formed in 1981 in Arlington, Texas, by brothers Vinnie Paul (drums) and "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott. Initially, Pantera played glam metal and released four albums in that style during the 1980s, with Terry Glaze on vocals.

Key Points in Pantera's History:

1987 : Phil Anselmo joined as vocalist, shifting the band's sound toward a heavier, more aggressive style.

1990 : Pantera released "Cowboys from Hell," their breakthrough album, marking the birth of their groove metal sound—aggressive yet rhythmic and groove-driven.

1992 : The band released "Vulgar Display of Power," featuring iconic tracks like “Walk” and “Mouth for War.” This album solidified their status in the metal scene.

1994 : "Far Beyond Driven" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200—a rare feat for a metal album.

1996–2000 : Tensions grew within the band, and although they released "The Great Southern Trendkill" and "Reinventing the Steel," internal conflicts—especially between Anselmo and the Abbott brothers—intensified.

2003 : The band unofficially disbanded.

2004 : Tragedy struck when Dimebag Darrell was murdered onstage during a performance with his new band, Damageplan .

2022–Present: A reformed version of Pantera, featuring Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown (original bassist), Zakk Wylde (guitar), and Charlie Benante (drums), began touring in tribute to the legacy of the original band and the Abbott brothers.

Pantera remains one of the most influential metal bands of the 1990s, known for reshaping the genre with their groove-laden, brutally heavy sound.

Pantera announced via social media Friday, July 25 that they would have to postpone two upcoming shows including Saratoga Springs, NY and Holmdel NJ, and cancel several other dates following the passing of Ozzy Osbourne.

In light of this profound loss, we need time and space to grieve — to be with our families, our crew, and each other as we process and honor the life of someone who meant so much to us.

Out of respect, and to allow members of our team the time to mourn, we will be rescheduling the following shows:

July 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY → Tuesday, September 9 July 31 - Holmdel, NJ → Monday, September 8

They went on to say, "We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time." See the full statement from the band below, shared by Broadview Stage at SPAC via Facebook.

Get our free mobile app

A Photo Timeline of Pantera's Famed Career A look back on Pantera's career, in photos. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner