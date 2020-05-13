Pandemic CANdemic Food Drive and Car Cruise

Even though this is a pretty horrible time for our country, there are some good things coming out of this pandemic. We're learning how much we care about each other, realizing our own strength and we're seeing the charitable side of so many people and organizations. Here's another chance for you to help the community.

Foreign Car Specialists in Poughkeepsie and the Poughkeepsie Galleria are hosting a Food Drive and Car Cruise to benefit Dutchess Outreach on Saturday, May 23, from 10AM - 2PM at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on Route 9.

Join the local community and drive into action. Celebrating those who are out of work, those who are over worked and still working and anyone who is feeling less than hopeful. Together, maybe we can help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic and have some fun with a micro-size car cruise around the mall. The event will be held in the north end of Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall parking lot near Macy's and JC Penney.

For more information, a list of acceptable donations or to inquire about opportunities to volunteer, check out the event facebook page.

