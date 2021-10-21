Ready for some Hudson Valley flapjack fun?

If you live in Dutchess County you might have already heard of the wildly popular Village Pancake Factory. They have a location in Pleasant Valley and if you're a foodie, you've probably seen their mouthwatering pancake creations pop up on your social media timeline.

The Village Pancake Factory announced back in the summer of 2021 that they had acquired a new location in the Poughkeepsie Galleria. They would be replacing the old Ruby Tuesday which is nestled in on the top floor across from Old Navy.

According to the storefront of the Village Pancake Factory, they offer pancakes in 30 different ways (!!!), insane milkshakes and steaks, seafood, and pasta.

In July the staff at Village Pancake Factory wrote:

We are excited to announce that we will soon be opening our second location in the @poughkeepsie_galleria. Our offering of gluten free homemade Pancakes and waffles as well as French fries are enjoyed by many. These past two years have been a pleasure to meet all our new customers that came from around the block and from far. Even during COVID you guys supported us with our family meals, carhop service, take out and our outdoor seating.

Well, it looks like the Poughkeepsie Galleria location is officially opened. The Galleria shared the news on Facebook this week writing "RUN @the_village_pancake_factory is now OPEN at Poughkeepsie Galleria. Now Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner!"

Admit it, you could go for some pancakes right about now. Or hey why not do breakfast for dinner?

While you decided when you'll visit the Village Pancake Factory, check out their incredible Instagram account. It will 100% make you hungry and have you making a reservation for your next meal.

One of a Kind Burger Drive-Thru with a Twist Opens this Week in Kingston Some of the Food Items at Moonburger

Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Most Critical Violations in 2021 Critical violations are those that can cause immediate harm to consumers such as undercooked food and improper storage of ingredients. Other violations like inadequate handwashing facilities or dirty conditions are noted as non-critical violations.

The ten restaurants below all received four or more critical violations during their latest inspection of 2021. In some cases, the restaurants were given the opportunity to correct the violations by inspectors and have done so. Just because a restaurant is on this list doesn't mean that they are currently in violation of the health code. However, the Board of Health does think it's important to be armed with information on how seriously a restaurant takes kitchen cleanliness, food safety and other important rules that affect the food you feed your family.

Take a Peek Inside the New Flores Taquería at the Ice House in Poughkeepsie

12 Important Tips For Surviving a Hudson Valley Corn Maze A festive Hudson Valley corn maze can quickly turn from a fun fall activity into a tragic nightmare. Before you enter the corn with friends or family members, make sure you follow these 12 tips to ensure that you navigate an escape and have fun while you're doing it.