The ever-growing list of seasonal 'must do' Hudson Valley events and activities just got a new item added - ice skating at one of the area outdoor rinks. While we are lucky to have a number of nearby ice arenas, there's just something special about grabbing the kids (or your best pals), getting a nice cup of hot chocolate, and heading to one of the seasonal outdoor spots that have opened up for the season. Here's what we know as of now!

Erie Way Park Ice Skating Rink, Middletown

The City of Middletown shared on social media a few days ago that installation was underway at the Erie Way Park for their outdoor ice skating rink. The official opening day for skating is Friday November 25th immediately following the City of Middletown Tree Lighting & Parade. They're even going to be offering a free skate session! Get open skate hours, pricing, and rental information here.

Mohonk Mountain House Ice Skating, New Paltz

Those planning to visit Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz are able to skate, weather permitting, through April 3rd. Their pavilion skating rink has great views, plus, they have a 39 foot tall stone outdoor fireplace to warm you up between trips around the rink. Skating hours and pricing information here.

Bear Mountain Ice Rink, Bear Mountain

Skaters have already been showing off their skills at the Bear Mountain Ice Rink which opened on November 5th, and will continue through March 5th. Open skating sessions are held Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and additional special holiday sessions. Get more information and pricing details here.

Bowdoin Park Rink at Pavilion 5, Wappingers Falls

While they haven't announced the official opening date in Wappingers, Dutchess County Parks did share a sneak peak video of the last lawn mow before the rink install! Come December, this view will be of skaters taking the ice in Wappingers! Check back for more details.

Rondout Ice Rink at Ole Savannah, Kingston

An ice skating rink at a Kingston restaurant, yes, you read that right! Where else would you be able to skate and check out views of the Rondout at the same time. A sneak peak video of their Christmas tree being delivered showed a glimpse of their skating rink, and they have a huge event planned for December 3rd with appearances from olympic figure skaters. More details about skating on the Rondout in Kingston here.

If a trip to NYC to skate around the Rockefeller Tree isn't in the plans for this year, fear not, the Hudson Valley has you more than covered!

