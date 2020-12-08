Outdoor Holiday Market Now Open in Ulster County

2020 will definitely go down in history as the year. The year of the global pandemic. The year of isolation and quarantine. The year of social distancing. All in all, not the best of years. But we’re getting through it, and people are coming up with great ideas to compensate. The CDC tells us it’s much safer to stick to outdoor activities, and that includes shopping. Outdoor holiday markets are popping up all over the Hudson Valley, including Ulster County.

Wired Gallery at 11 Mohonk Road in High Falls is hosting an outdoor holiday market in tents in their parking lot this Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13 and next Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20 from 11AM - 4PM each day.

The market will feature local vendors and artisans selling ceramics, jewelry, woodworks, and other fine arts. There will be something for everybody on your holiday gift list and maybe even a little something for yourself. To share a safe and positive experience at Wired Gallery, visitors are required to wear a face mask at all times and maintain social distance.

There will also be a one-wall art show by Rosendale artist Judith Hoyt inside of the gallery. Only one party at a time will be allowed inside the gallery. A party may consist of one person or a group of up to 6 people who live or travel together.

For more information about the outdoor holiday markets at Wired Gallery in High Falls, check out the event facebook page or the Wired Gallery website.