This just might be the most interesting place for sale right now in the Hudson Valley. Imagine being able to live in an old church that was once a museum. Built in 1945 this 4500-plus square foot building in the heart of High Falls is just waiting for you to come to convert it.

Stripped to the studs and the rafters you can see this place has good bones and great features. Look through the gallery and check out all the cool original features that are still part of the structure. Make it a home, Make it a business. Make it a gathering place again for the public. The only limits are your imagination.

Historic High Falls, NY Build For Sale in Hudson Valley

Once a church then the Canal Museum this place is close to everything. Locate at 23 Mohonk Road in High Falls, New York you can pretty much get anywhere from there. New Paltz is just over the mountain. Woodstock is just up the road. Kingston sits just to the east and you are within walking distance of everything wonderful in High Falls.

PC: Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS / BHHS Hudson Valley Prop-SR / Amy Levine via Zillow PC: Hudson Valley Catskill Region MLS / BHHS Hudson Valley Prop-SR / Amy Levine via Zillow loading...

Restoration on this place will be easier than most one because a lot of the teardown part has already been done and two because the selling price is under a million dollars which means you might have money left over when you're done.

I enjoy looking and thinking about places like this because in another life I would want to buy them all and turn them into modern marvels. Unfortunately, I didn't land in real estate, and I am not in the business of flipping house but if I was this is the type of place I would want for a project. I also think I would want to move in when it was done and that's not how the flipping business works.

Do You Have a Vision for This Old church?

Church and Museum for Sale in High Falls, NY This property will convert you. Yes, that might be a bad church reference to use since this building once was a church and a museum. But now this historic Hudson Valley building located in the heart of High Falls, NY is ready to come back to life with whatever you decide to design. Check out 23 Mohonk Road for sale and it's under One Million dollars.

Old Grocery Convert to a Home for Sale in Kingston, NY