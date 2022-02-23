Hudson Valley Artists Needed For Big Art Festival

It’s not easy to make a living as an artist. In fact, it’s not easy to even get your work out there and seen by the right people. People who actually love and care about art. Well, if you’re an artist in the Hudson Valley, here’s a great opportunity for you. It’s a chance to have your work displayed at one of the biggest venues in the area.

The Rockland Arts Festival presents Art in Action, a live art event, on Saturday, April 30 from 2PM - 5PM at the Palisades center in West Nyack. Rockland Arts Festival is inviting artists to create a piece of art and promote their work at this in-person art event.

The show is open to all 2D artists age 18 and over who live in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. There is no application fee, but it is $25 fee per artist if you are selected. But hurry, because the application deadline is coming up on March 7, and only 32 artists will be selected for this special event.

Art in Action will be promoted on social media, local publications and by the Palisades Center. Each artist will also be promoted on the festival's social media and website. This is a great opportunity for Hudson Valley Artists to show and promote their work. If you would like to be considered for Art in Action, or if you’d like to find out about other events for artists throughout the year, visit the Rockland Arts Festival website.

