Where You Can Taste ‘Flavors of the World’ This Hudson Valley Holiday Season

The holiday season is a time where we can come together with those who we enjoy seeing and chat over delicious food and drinks.

There's something about food that can bring people together in one space during the holidays. The holiday season is truly upon us right in the Hudson Valley. Festive events have already taken off while others have yet to start.

Many of our unique and quaint little villages and towns throughout the Hudson Valley are decorated with holiday cheer and special, glimmering lights.

Popular holiday events such as The Catskill Mountain Railroad and The Polar Express Train Ride, Bethel Woods Peace, Love & Lights truly light up the Hudson Valley during this magical time of the year.

A Kingston, NY annual event will take place featuring ice carvings, a tree lighting, carolers and more. A special visit from Santa and a holiday kaleideshow event will also happen in Ulster County, NY at a resort and spa.

Hudson Valley foodies and holiday lovers can come together under one roof to experience the magic of an upcoming event.

How Can You Taste 'Flavors Of The World' This Hudson Valley Holiday Season?

More than ever, we're expanding our food options and branching out. Diverse options are more available to Hudson Valley residents.

Popular brazilian and ukrainian flavors are bringing the community together in Red Hook, NY. However, in Ulster County, NY, guests will soon be able to taste the "flavors of the world" at a local, holiday market.

The Flavors of the World Christmas Market will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 and Sunday, December 3, 2023.

On Saturday, December 2, 2023 the hours will be 11am until 7pm. On Sunday, December 3, 2023 the hours will be 10am until 5pm.

Where Will The Flavors Of The World Christmas Market Take Place?

The Flavors of the World Christmas Market will take place in Highland, NY. Guests can visit this holiday event at St Augustine’s School. While attending, be sure to stop by the One More Time Thrift Shop to explore their items for holiday sales.

What Will Be Featured At The Flavors Of The World Christmas Market In Highland, NY?





The Flavors of the World Christmas Market is offering free admission. On site, there will be food, vendors, games, prizes, a visit from Santa and more.

Get ready to experience "authentic cuisines from over 12 countries" at this holiday event. A variety of sweet treats artisans will be on site. Guests can expect to see 40 Christmas vendors along with holiday items.

Special holiday performances from Madeline's Dance Center will take place at The Flavors of the World Christmas Market along with excerpts from The Nutcracker.

A toy drive for Ulster County Community Action will be happening. Guests are invited to donate a new and unwrapped toy which will be given to a local child that is in need.

For each toy that is donated, guests will receive one free ticket for their wreath raffle.

Join in on the holiday fun and holiday cheer which is spreading all throughout the Hudson Valley this holiday season.

St. Augustine School

35 Philips Avenue, Highland, NY

Which festive event are you looking forward to attending this holiday season? Share with us below.

