Oreos Stuffed With More Oreos Coming to the Hudson Valley

Oreos are a highly popular brand of sandwich cookie that have been around for 110 years, and is recognized as the best selling cookie brand in the United States.

In recent years, Oreos has experimented with some widely different varieties and flavors, usually as a limited-edition release. Now, Oreos are going to give their fans in the Hudson Valley and everywhere a chance to enjoy their famous cookies in an even bigger capacity.

...by stuffing their recipe with even more Oreo cookie.

Meet the New Oreos, Same As the Old Oreos?

The brand announced that their newest variety is called The Most Oreo Oreos, and its basically just an Oreo cookie stuffed with more Oreo. Hasn't the Double Stuf Oreo been around in various flavors since 1974? According to the company, The Most Oreo Oreo takes two cookies and puts a huge amount of creme in the middle. But unlike a double stuff, this creme has bits of Oreo cookie in it

Anyhow, you can purchase the new The Most Oreo Oreos during their pre-sale at Oreo.com, or wait until they're available in stores January 30.

Did you know Oreos are actually vegan? In January 2006, the trans fat in the Oreo cookie were replaced with non-hydrogenated vegetable oil.

