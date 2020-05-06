Orange County Provides 63K Surgical Masks to Orange-Ulster BOCES

Orange County has provided 63,000 surgical cloth masks to Orange-Ulster BOCES to be distributed to the county's 17 school districts.

The masks provided can be utilized for roughly 15 wash cycles, before being discarded. The mask will initially be given to students and families who are in a district's school lunch program.

Executive Neuhaus said:

These masks will help keep students and their families remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Orange County remains committed to working to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protecting our residents from the illness. Taking preventative measures such as wearing a mask, washing your hands often, and practicing social distancing are important safeguards that will help us weather this storm. Working together we will get through this crisis.

Executive Neuhaus helped distribute the mask and school lunches at the Goshen School District and commended the work of the County’s Emergency Services, Health, General Services, and Public Works Departments in collaborating to procure and deliver the masks to BOCES.

BOCES has begun the process of distributing the masks to students and families. Families will receive a packet of five masks that can be worn for a few days and then washed.

Since March 24, Orange County has distributed 23,690 surgical gowns, 40,148 N-95 masks, 135,049 surgical masks, 82,376 pairs of gloves, 7,619 cloth masks, 9,421 bottles of hand sanitizer, 6,451 face shields and 3,797 goggles.

