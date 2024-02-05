Something New and Sentimental Recently Discovered in Port Jervis

One location in Orange County is getting a lot of attention on social media.

There are so many cool places to check out in the Hudson Valley, no really it's hard to keep track of them all. People have mixed feelings about social media, but it does show and highlight cool spots that you might have overlooked or never even heard of before, Also, it's cool because one location can show some love for another spot and everyone gets some advertising in the end.

A Hudson Valley spot recently went viral, it's getting noticed a lot and it's bringing attention towards a new business. .

What business in Orange County, NY is getting a lot of attention and what big discovery did they make?

Foundry42 is located right in Port Jervis and it's a popular coffee spot that has been around for a few years. According to their website,

"Foundry42 was established in 2016 by Cooper Boone, who saw untapped potential in the beautiful architecture and charm of downtown Port Jervis - a riverside city resting squarely on the junction of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. An easy train ride from NYC, Port Jervis has gradually regained its spark, and the Foundry dream burgeoned with it."

I was recently on Instagram and Foundry42 popped up. When I clicked on the video it mentioned how there's going to be a new business opening up in Port Jervis.

The video showed how a new 20s-style speakeasy will be opening up a few doors down from Foundry42 in an old bank (sounds pretty cool). The viral video also mentioned how the space will be transformed into an art deco masterpiece that will be serving up some creative and awesome cocktails.

The video mentioned to "keep an eye out" and that's exactly what we will be doing. We will keep you posted on any new developments on the speakeasy. It's pretty cool that one business was helping a future business get some attention.

Have you spent a lot of time in Port Jervis? What's your favorite thing to do there? Share your answers with us on the station app:

