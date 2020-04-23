Orange County Man Possessed Child Pornography, Police Say

A 22-year old Orange County man was arrested after police were alerted to someone uploading material to the internet that contained child pornography.

On April 22, the State Police Bureau of Criminal of Investigation in Middletown arrested Alexander T. Hill, 22, of Deerpark, N.Y. for possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

The State Police Computer Crimes Unit received a report from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children that someone in the local area was uploading pictures and videos containing child pornography.

An investigation led police to Alexander Hill. Upon further investigation, Hill was found to be in possession of child pornography.

Hill was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in the Town of Deerpark Court at a later date.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: