This Middletown New York Concert Venue is a Hidden Hudson Valley Gem

This past Friday night (January 28, 2022) Scotty McCreery brought his Same Truck Tour to the Hudson Valley. He performed at the event arena at the Orange County Fairgrounds.

Get our free mobile app

In the weeks leading up to the show, many people asked me how the Orange County Fair Speedway was going to hold a concert in the winter. They all are used to attending concerts at the outdoor venues on the fairgrounds. I explained that they have an indoor arena at the Fairgrounds which you can actually see from Carpenter Avenue.

I was surprised how many folks didn't know about the place. I have attended a few events there in the past that were held inside this huge open space. I was there many years ago for a Raceway Meet n Greet with visiting Nascar drivers who were racing at the speedway. I also went to a Wing Wars event. The arena is also where the Fairgrounds holds a rodeo every year in July.

PC: PQ PC: PQ loading...

I was going to the concert last night so it dawned on me that I could take some pictures. What a great way for people to get a look at the place so the next time a cool country concert is booked in the winter folks understand that you can see a show inside at the Orange County Fairgrounds.

Shows like Scotty's last night which also included up and comers King Calaway and Callista Clark are presented by OME. They also schedule shows for the Sugarloaf Theatre. You can see their current 2022 schedule by clicking here.

By the way, if you weren't in Middletown on Friday night you missed an awesome show.

Take a Tour of the Orange County Fairground's Indoor Event Arena