Legendary Woodstock Performers Return to Bethel for Anniversary

Aug. 15 - 18 are big days in rock and roll. Historic days, for sure. The Woodstock Music and Art Fair took place Aug. 15 - 18, 1969 on a farm in bethel, New York. Right here in the Hudson Valley. It was historical not just for the music, but also for the fact that hundreds of thousands of people got together in one place and spent a music filled, peaceful weekend in spite of things like rain, mud, lack of food, and lack of organization.

But the music. The music was the heart of the festival with some of the biggest bands in rock and roll performing. The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead, Santana, Joe Cocker, and The Band just to name a few. All performing incredible sets of music to an audience hungry for music, peace, and love. It was pretty incredible. Then there was the album. And the movie. All in all, a concert that probably should have and certainly could have been a total failure was a huge success.

Fast forward 30 plus years. The site where the Woodstock concert took place becomes Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. A beautiful venue complete with a cool museum and much more. And also one of the most beautiful places to see a show, with its sweeping mountain views. Bethel Woods hosts some of the best bands and festivals while maintaining the integrity of the iconic concert and what it stands for. And they’ll be celebrating the 53rd anniversary of Woodstock in a big way next weekend. A couple of legendary performers are getting themselves back to the garden.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, Phil Lesh from the Grateful Dead will return to Bethel with the Midnight Ramble Band and on Sunday, Aug. 21 Santana is back on the stage at Bethel. You might remember the legendary performance by Santana at the original concert in 1969. It left people speechless. So, if you were wondering if Bethel Woods will be celebrating this important anniversary, the answer is yes. For ticket info, and to find out more about Bethel Woods, visit the website.

