Orange County City Noted As One of Most 20 Livable in America

We love to show local love, so we were pretty excited to hear that an Orange County city was recently named as one of the 20 most livable across the United States by Outside Magazine. Here's the scoop.

Outside Magazine has been compiling their annual list of best places to live for two decades, and during that time have based their selections by committee, submission, and executive decision. This year though, they did things a bit differently.

For 2021, Outside decided to base their selections off 'factors that matter today: diversity, sustainability, affordability and outdoor equity.' In their description of those factors, they refer to them as different lenses to judge their rankings by. They even went as far as to find what they call a 'local expert' in each of the selected cities to share some of their favorite things, highlights if you will, and talk about the good, and the bad, in each city.

You can take a look at the specifics of the rating metrics by clicking here.

In the ranking, Outside Magazine selected 13 major cities including Jacksonville, Florida, Philadelphia Pennsylvania, Austin, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma, and then identified an additional 7 as 'towns on the rise.' That's where our very own Newburgh, NY comes in.

The introduction to the Newburgh portion of the article, though somewhat tough to digest from the opening line, states the following:

Newburgh was once dubbed the murder capital of New York, and while the small city on the Hudson River still has its challenges, a wave of investment from New York City transplants is driving a revival. A citywide trend is transforming vacant lots into parks and historic buildings into restaurants, boutique hotels, and artist studios.

There's been a great deal of talk about Newburgh's recent growth, including cultural events, restaurants and dining, and of course, waterfront entertainment and activity. We even have a top 5 things about Newburgh list that we put together over the summer.

If you needed a little nudging to take advantage of all that Newburgh has to offer, perhaps the recent title of 'town on the rise' might just do the trick.

