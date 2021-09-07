Opening Delayed for New At Home Location in Poughkeepsie

If you live in Dutchess County and were getting ready to hit the latest home decor store in the Hudson Valley, you may want to reschedule.

If you have driven down Route 9 in Poughkeepsie recently, you've probably seen a new addition to the Shoppes at South Hills sign. At Home, The Decore Superstore has been added to the list of shops along with Fleet Feet, Hobby Lobby, and Christmas Tree Shop.

Back in July, a quick Google searched revealed that the At Home decor store, which some describe as "HomeGoods gone wild," would be opening its first Poughkeepsie location on September 8th, 2021.

However, if you have driven by the Shoppes at South Hills in the last few weeks you would notice that, while there is a ton of construction going on, there is no At Home storefront yet.

Curiosity got the best of us so we decided to do a little investigating. It looks as though, at least according to Google, that the At Home Opening has been pushed back. It looks as though the first Dutchess County location for the Home Decore Superstore will now be opening on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

We've reached out to At Home and they confirmed with us the change writing:

"We are projecting to open our Poughkeepsie location 10/27/21."

In the meantime, you could always visit the other At Home location in Orange County at 100 N Galleria Dr in Middletown.

Have you been to an At Home location? What should we be looking forward to at the Poughkeepsie location when it finally opens? Let us know on Facebook!

