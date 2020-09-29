Only Travelers From 31 Countries Can Legally Come to New York
Almost all arriving travelers from around the world must quarantine for two weeks when coming to New York.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order reminding international travelers entering New York from Level 2 and 3 countries to quarantine and fill out the NYS Department of Health traveler health form to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 as countries across the globe experience alarming second waves of the virus.
Since March, New York State has required a mandatory quarantine for any traveler entering New York from a Level 2 or Level 3 country - that's all but 31 countries on the globe. Cuomo's announced is a direct response to the CDC's decision to roll back COVID-19 screening measures at airports.
"The CDC's decision to end enhanced screening at airports, coupled with alarming case increases in countries around the world, presents an increased threat to New York's progress in the war against COVID-19," Cuomo said. "Today's Executive Order will require the Department of Health to alert all travelers from any Level 2 or Level 3 country of mandatory quarantine requirements, as well as require international travelers to complete the DOH Traveler Health Form to aid in the state's robust contact tracing efforts and further prevent the spread of COVID-19."
Since the CDC has continued to roll back their screening measures at airports accepting international flights, this measure is necessary to link travelers to the appropriate local Department of Health for contact tracing purposes, according to Cuomo's office.
The 31 countries not subject to the Governor's executive order and mandatory quarantine requirement are listed below:
American Samoa
Anguilla
Bonaire
Brunei
Cambodia
Cayman Islands
Dominica
Falkland Islands
Fiji
Guernsey
Greenland
Grenada
Isle of Man
Laos
Macau SAR
Marshall Islands
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Palau
Saba
Saint Barthelemy
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Sint Eustatius
Taiwan
Thailand
Timor-Leste
The CDC classifies the following countries as "Level 3: COVID-19 Risk Is High:"
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Azores
Bahamas, The
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bonaire
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burma (Myanmar)
Burundi
Cameroon
Canada
Canary Islands
Cape Verde
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Congo, Republic of the
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cuba
Curacao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominican Republic
Easter Island
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Eswatini (Swaziland)
Ethiopia
Faroe Islands
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Guadeloupe
Guam
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong SAR
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Israel, including the West Bank and Gaza
Italy
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Madagascar
Madeira Islands
Malawi
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Martinique
Mauritania
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Nepal
Netherlands, The
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Norfolk Island
North Macedonia
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Réunion
Romania
Russia
Rwanda
Saba
Saint Helena
Saint Martin
San Marino
São Tomé and Príncipe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Sint Eustatius
Sint Maarten
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Togo
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
U.S. Virgin Islands
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Venezuela
Vietnam
Wake Island
Western Sahara
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
The CDC classifies the following countries as "Level 2: COVID-19 Risk Is Moderate:"
Bermuda
Malaysia
Mongolia
Northern Mariana Islands
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines