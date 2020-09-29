Only Travelers From 31 Countries Can Legally Come to New York

Almost all arriving travelers from around the world must quarantine for two weeks when coming to New York.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order reminding international travelers entering New York from Level 2 and 3 countries to quarantine and fill out the NYS Department of Health traveler health form to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 as countries across the globe experience alarming second waves of the virus.

Since March, New York State has required a mandatory quarantine for any traveler entering New York from a Level 2 or Level 3 country - that's all but 31 countries on the globe. Cuomo's announced is a direct response to the CDC's decision to roll back COVID-19 screening measures at airports.

"The CDC's decision to end enhanced screening at airports, coupled with alarming case increases in countries around the world, presents an increased threat to New York's progress in the war against COVID-19," Cuomo said. "Today's Executive Order will require the Department of Health to alert all travelers from any Level 2 or Level 3 country of mandatory quarantine requirements, as well as require international travelers to complete the DOH Traveler Health Form to aid in the state's robust contact tracing efforts and further prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Since the CDC has continued to roll back their screening measures at airports accepting international flights, this measure is necessary to link travelers to the appropriate local Department of Health for contact tracing purposes, according to Cuomo's office.

The 31 countries not subject to the Governor's executive order and mandatory quarantine requirement are listed below:

American Samoa

Anguilla

Bonaire

Brunei

Cambodia

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Fiji

Guernsey

Greenland

Grenada

Isle of Man

Laos

Macau SAR

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Palau

Saba

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Sint Eustatius

Taiwan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

The CDC classifies the following countries as "Level 3: COVID-19 Risk Is High:"

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Azores

Bahamas, The

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bonaire

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burma (Myanmar)

Burundi

Cameroon

Canada

Canary Islands

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

China

Christmas Island

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

Colombia

Comoros

Congo, Republic of the

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cuba

Curacao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominican Republic

Easter Island

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Eswatini (Swaziland)

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guam

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong SAR

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel, including the West Bank and Gaza

Italy

Ivory Coast

Jamaica

Japan

Jersey

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Madeira Islands

Malawi

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Martinique

Mauritania

Mayotte

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands, The

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Norfolk Island

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Saba

Saint Helena

Saint Martin

San Marino

São Tomé and Príncipe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Sint Eustatius

Sint Maarten

Slovakia

Slovenia

Somalia

South Africa

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

South Korea

South Sudan

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Togo

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

U.S. Virgin Islands

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Venezuela

Vietnam

Wake Island

Western Sahara

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

The CDC classifies the following countries as "Level 2: COVID-19 Risk Is Moderate:"

Bermuda

Malaysia

Mongolia

Northern Mariana Islands

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines