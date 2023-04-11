The new Metallica release is to be celebrated at one favorite Hudson Valley record store.

The mighty Metallica are getting ready to release their long-awaited, eleventh studio album 72 Seasons this Friday, April 14, and the Hudson Valley is a buzz with excitement! The band is doing a worldwide listening party in cinemas for one night only with two locations in the Hudson Valley taking part, Regal Cinemas in the Poughkeepsie Galleria and AMC Theaters in the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown.

Blackened Blackened loading...

72 Seasons Independent Record Store Listening Parties

In addition to cinemas, Metallica 72 Seasons listening parties will take place at over 300 independent record stores around the world, with one right here in the Hudson Valley. Looking over the list of record stores that will be hosting Metallica 72 Seasons listening parties at Metallica.com, there is only one in the Hudson Valley area that is on the list.

Get our free mobile app

Metallica 72 Seasons Listening Party at Darkside Records in Poughkeepsie

Darkside Records in Poughkeepsie is set for a big Metallica party in celebration of the new album release this week. The store is set to reopen after normal business hours at 10 pm for late-night shopping this Thursday night, April 13 and you'll be able to listen to 72 Seasons in its entirety starting at 11 pm.

At midnight, you'll be able to purchase a copy of the new album when it officially goes on sale. The store also has some other fun promo stuff and giveaways planned for the evening.

Remember when Metallica played Poughkeepsie in the '80s?

Poughkeepsie Journal Poughkeepsie Journal loading...

If you were lucky enough to be there, Metallica did play Poughkeepsie once. It was part of a Heavy Metal Triple Bill on January 23, 1985, on the Ride the Lightning Tour at Mid Hudson Civic Center. The band opened for W.A.S.P. and played to a packed crowd of metalheads.