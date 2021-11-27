One of the Oldest Streets in New York Announces a Holiday Event

Christmas is one of those seasons where the modern-day traditions are nice, but a good old fashion Christmas is fun as well. You don't get more old-fashion than Christmas at Huguenot Street in New Paltz, one of America's oldest neighborhoods.

The dates for A Holiday on Huguenot Street have been announced and they have planned a nice lineup of events for the entire family to enjoy. They will have tours, tree lighting, and even an opportunity for you to do some shopping at the Huguenot Street Museum Shop.

The First Day of Festivities - December 3rd

On Friday, December 3rd you can enjoy holiday tours of Huguenot street, each taking about an hour. The tour times at 3 PM, 4 PM, and 5 PM. From 5 PM to 8 PM, the Reformed Church of New Paltz will hold its annual Christmas Fair.

bhofack2

In addition to the fair from 6 PM to 7 PM, you can also enjoy Soup on the Stoop. This event will be held on the steps of the church while carolers sing.

A Tree Lighting

Following Soup on the Stoop, the community tree lighting is planned. This will happen on the lawn at the Deyo House. The tree lighting will be at 7 PM and then Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand for photos until 8 PM. Huguenot Street has also invited the Big Blue Band to play at the Reformed Church at 7:30 PM

ANGHI

The Second Day of Festivities - December 4th

On December 4th there will be a Craft Fair from 9 AM to 2 PM. Santa will stop by again from 12 PM to 2 PM for another photo op. Huguenot Street has also planned a Christmas concert for 2 PM.

The Museum Shop will be open for holiday shopping from 10 AM to 5 PM. Tours will also be offered on Saturday leaving from the Museum Shop at 5 different times throughout the day starting at 10:30 AM. The tour fee is $15 with a $12 price for HHS members, seniors, students, active military members, veterans, and children under 13, children 6 and under are free of charge.

Huguenot Street still requires face coverings for everyone ages 3 and up no matter what your vaccination status will be during the event.

Huguenot Street is a wonderful place to visit any time of year. Easy to find, it is in the Village of New Paltz on the Wallkill River. I particularly like the way they do Halloween, but there is something so charming about Christmas on the Street. If you want to take in a true old fashion Christmas, I am not sure it gets older than this one anywhere in the Hudson Valley.

