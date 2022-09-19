One of New York’s Favorite Festivals Returns to Rhinebeck

One of the most popular festivals in New York State returns to the Dutchess County fairgrounds in Rhinebeck in a few weeks. I must admit, the first time I heard about the Sheep and Wool Festival, I thought it was just a small local festival. I was wrong. The Sheep and Wool Festival is one of the most popular festivals in New York State, and draws in tons of people.

The New York State Sheep and Wool Festival is one of the largest annual gatherings of fiber-arts enthusiasts, not just in New York but in the United States. You’ll get to check out fiber artists and crafts, there will be amazing demonstrations, and activities that the whole family can enjoy like frisbee dogs, foods and a petting zoo. The fleece sale, breed barn, camelids & cashmeres barn, equipment auction, sheep sale, and fiber competitions will also be available for the festival.

Knitting and crocheting has become huge over the past several years. There will be all kinds of cool stuff for people who have been knitting for years and also for beginners. If you’ve always thought about taking up knitting or crocheting, the Sheep and Wool Festival is the perfect introduction. And let’s face it, we live in the Northeast where we really appreciate the warmth of wool, and there will be plenty of keep-you-warm stuff to see and buy.

The Sheep and Wool Festival will be at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 9AM - 4PM both days. For more information about this year’s festival, visit the website. And while you’re in Rhinebeck, give yourself a little time to walk around town. There are some great local shops and restaurants. You might even want to spend the weekend.

