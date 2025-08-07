Popular Vintage Baseball Is Back At Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
Vintage 1918 style baseball event on the runway returns.
Vintage baseball is presented as if being played by rules and customs from an earlier period in the sport's history. Games are typically played using rules and uniforms from the 19th century.
Also See: Popular Hudson Valley Burger Chain Adds 5th New York Location
Vintage base ball is not only a competitive game, but also a reenactment of baseball life similar to American Civil War reenactment. Players dress in uniforms appropriate to the time period, and many teams appear to be direct copies of teams that existed in the late 19th century. The styles and speech of the 19th century are also used while playing vintage base ball.
The game's name is typically written "base ball" rather than "baseball", as that was the spelling used before the 1880s.
Vintage Baseball- Saugerties Brickmakers Vs . Kingston Guards
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is a living museum that owns many aircrafts of the Pioneer Era, World War I, and the Golden Age of Aviation between the World Wars, along with multiple antique automobiles. America's first flying museum of antique aircraft Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson visited Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in 2022 and last year, a signed piece of memorabilia was auctioned off at the museum's annual fundraising gala.
Check out photos from last year's event below.
Five Celebrities That Lived in Rhinebeck Once
Gallery Credit: CJ
Have You Been To FDR's Cousin's House in Rhinebeck, NY?
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay
This $1.8 Million Historic Rhinebeck Home is Paradise
Gallery Credit: Jonah