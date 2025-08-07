Popular Vintage Baseball Is Back At Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Vintage 1918 style baseball event on the runway returns.

Vintage baseball is presented as if being played by rules and customs from an earlier period in the sport's history. Games are typically played using rules and uniforms from the 19th century.

Vintage base ball is not only a competitive game, but also a reenactment of baseball life similar to American Civil War reenactment. Players dress in uniforms appropriate to the time period, and many teams appear to be direct copies of teams that existed in the late 19th century. The styles and speech of the 19th century are also used while playing vintage base ball.

The game's name is typically written "base ball" rather than "baseball", as that was the spelling used before the 1880s.

Vintage Baseball- Saugerties Brickmakers Vs . Kingston Guards

Vintage Baseball is back! Saugerties Brickmakers Vs. Kingston Guards. Friday, Aug. 22 the 5pm game will be a family favorite. Cheer your favorite team (or cheer for both)! 1918 style baseball surrounded by the Aerodrome's amazing vintage atmosphere.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and kids. Advance tickets are suggested. Buy your tickets here

Biplane rides will be available after the game until dark. Purchase/signup during the game. Vintage Baseball takes place. The event takes place at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome at 9 Norton Rd, Red Hook, NY.

Get our free mobile app

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is a living museum that owns many aircrafts of the Pioneer Era, World War I, and the Golden Age of Aviation between the World Wars, along with multiple antique automobiles. America's first flying museum of antique aircraft Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson visited Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in 2022 and last year, a signed piece of memorabilia was auctioned off at the museum's annual fundraising gala.

Check out photos from last year's event below.

Five Celebrities That Lived in Rhinebeck Once These five famous folks once called Rhinebeck home. Gallery Credit: CJ

Have You Been To FDR's Cousin's House in Rhinebeck, NY? Some may only know about FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt but there were other family members who played a role in the Hudson Valley.

Thomas Suckley and his wife Catherine Murray Bowne created history in Dutchess County, NY. Their estate called "Wilderstein" was designed in the 1800's.

According to Wilderstein.org , the meaning behind the name of their estate means "wild man's stone". This was in reference to "an Indian petroglyph on the property, a reminder of the cultural heritage that preceded European settlement of the region."

By the late 1800's, the son of Thomas and Catherine (Robert Bowne Suckley) along with his wife, Elizabeth Philips Montgomery decided to add onto the estate.

This "Queen Anne style mansion" is also known for its beautiful views, lush landscape and large property. There were three generations of the Suckley family members that lived at Wilderstein.

Who was related to FDR?

Margaret Suckley was not only just a cousin of FDR but they spent quality time together. She traveled with FDR during his presidency and gifted him his black Scottish terrier dog, Fala. Margaret also helped FDR form his library located in Hyde Park, NY.

Some would also say that she was a "confidante" to him as well. Margaret was with FDR when he passed away in Georgia. She died at the Wilderstein estate in 1991 at 100 years old.

Margaret was the last resident to live at Wilderstein.

Wilderstein is also known as "the Hudson Valley's most important example of Victorian architecture." Gallery Credit: Allison Kay