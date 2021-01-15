Old JC Penney at Poughkeepsie Galleria Transformed into Vaccination Site

It's good to see some empty space in the mall being put to good use.

Earlier in the month it was announced that old Sears locations could be turned into COVID-19 vaccination centers. Since then there have been several reports of retired Sears stores making the transformation all over the country. I'm not sure why but I didn't think the Hudson Valley would see something like this happen locally. Maybe it's because it made too much sense during a time where we can't seem to make much sense out of anything.

New York recently entered phase 1b of the vaccination roll out plan and many residents of the Hudson Valley are still wondering if they're eligible for the vaccine and if they are where can they receive it. Yankee Stadium, The Javits Center and Citi Field are sites that have gotten a lot of press lately as vaccination centers but there are more places opening up locally that are dispensing the COVID vaccine.

Today it was announced on the Poughkeepsie Galleria's Facebook page that the old JC Penney store at South Road, will be used as a coronavirus vaccination site starting today. Like most sites, it is open by appointment only and it is full as of Friday, January 15 but according to the Galleria, the vaccination center at the retired JC Penney location will be there for the foreseeable future. Residents of Dutchess County can get more information by visiting DutchessNY.Gov. The website has a list of vaccination centers and you can even subscribe to updates on any new information.

We had to say a sad goodbye to the JC Penney store at the Poughkeepsie Galleria store in the fall of 2020. It's good to see that it is being put to good use for the community.