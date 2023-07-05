Old Firehouse Gets Facelift In New Paltz New York

Old Firehouse Gets Facelift In New Paltz New York

Canva, Village of Saugerties, New Paltz NY,

Last year one of the Hudson Valley's busiest fire departments moved into its new Home. The New Paltz Fire Department moved into its new central location at 117 Henry W Dubois Rd.

It was last September when the New Paltz Fire Department shared that they had officially moved out of the old station at 25 Plattekill Ave. The social media post mentioned that they had moved all the apparatus to the new location and that the fire department members were attending the first monthly meeting.

Old New Paltz Firehouse Tuning Into Community Space in New Paltz, New York

25 Plattekill Ave via Google
loading...

Fast forward to last week for the news that the Village of New Paltz shared about plans for the old firehouse location. It seems there has been a plan in the works to make the old firehouse garage into a recreational space.

SEE Also: What Will Happen to the New Paltz Agway?

In a Facebook post shared on June 25, 2023, the Village of New Paltz shared that the former fire department garage was going to be repurposed into a multi-purpose space for indoor activities The specific uses weren't mentioned in the post but it was clear it would b used for both youth and adult activities.

Village of New Paltz via Facebook
loading...

Local Bank Helps Support New Community Space in New Paltz, New York

Work has officially begun at 25 Plattekill Avenue to create a community space that can be used for a variety of activities. The Village made sure to thank M&T Bank for its generosity. They help with out-of-pocket costs plus joined the volunteer workforce that included members of the Bruderhoff and members of the community.

Village of New Paltz via Facebook
loading...

Powerwashing and some painting have the garage looking good and ready for it the first opportunity that presents itself. If you have an organization that could use a space that once house a fire department be sure to get ahold of the Village of New Paltz to find out how you and your organization can utilize the space.

Get our free mobile app

Would You Live in an Old Firehouse If It Looked Like This One?

Live in a 1900s Firehouse in Walden, New York

This solid brick renovated firehouse built-in 1900 is now the perfect home with an amazing work-from-home office. Live in a historic Walden New York building that comes with Wallkill River Views.

11 Old Upstate Train Stations and Firehouses That Are Now Restaurants

The time comes in every small town in Upstate New York when they must look to giving up the ghost with their old train stations and firehouses. Time has passed these important places for the most part, and (in the case of the old firehouses), new, more modern ones must be built.

So, what to do with the old buildings?

Well, many communities have sold off their "old stock" of train depots and fire stations to private citizens who have breathed new life into the structures as modern, delicious, and very popular restaurants.

Here are some very old train depots and fire stations (some more than 150 years old), that
are now vital places in their communities, serving up delicious meals, a place for high-end cocktails, a venue for live entertainment, and more. And to the credit of almost each of these listed in this gallery, they have all managed to modernize these old buildings while leaving important nuances reflecting back on the DNA of their past, back to when the conductor used to holler "All Aboard" and to when the fire trucks barreled out the huge front doors answering the call in the neighborhood.

I think you will enjoy this list!
Filed Under: Hudosn Valley Fire Departments, New Paltz, New Paltz Fire Department, ny, Ulster County
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA