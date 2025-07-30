The Offspring Set to Rock Bethel Woods

The Offspring will bring their Supercharged Worldwide in '25 tour to Bethel, NY Friday.

The Offspring is an American punk rock band formed in 1984 in Garden Grove, California. Originally called Manic Subsidal, the band was founded by vocalist/guitarist Dexter Holland and bassist Greg K. They changed their name to The Offspring in 1986 and gained popularity in the 1990s with their energetic blend of punk, rock, and pop.

The Offspring is often credited (alongside fellow California punk bands Green Day, NOFX, Bad Religion, Rancid, and Pennywise) for reviving mainstream interest in punk rock during the mid-1990s. During their 41-year career, the Offspring has released eleven studio albums and sold more than 45 million records, making them one of the best-selling punk rock bands.

Their 1994 album Smash became a breakthrough hit, featuring tracks like "Come Out and Play" and "Self Esteem", and it remains one of the best-selling independent records of all time. Later albums like Ixnay on the Hombre (1997), Americana (1998), and Conspiracy of One (2000) solidified their mainstream success, with hits like "Pretty Fly (for a White Gut)" and "The Kids Aren't Alright".

Known for catchy hooks, satirical lyrics, and fast-paced punk energy, The Offspring has maintained a strong presence in rock music for decades. As of the 2020s, Dexter Holland remains the frontman, and the band continues to tour and release new music. The current Offspring lineup consists of Dexter Holland (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Noodles (lead guitar), Todd Morse (bass), Jonah Nimoy (rhythm guitar, keyboards, percussion), and Brandon Perzborn (drums).

I'll always remember the summer of 97, taking a road trip to Florida with my friend Joe Mason, and listening to the radio. You couldn't miss The Offspring on the radio, and "Gone Away" was all over every rock station in Florida back in '97. Such great memories.

Get our free mobile app

The Offspring This Friday at Bethel Woods

The Offspring will perform on the Supercharged Worldwide in '25 tour this Friday, Aug. 1 at Bethel Woods with special guests Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory. Show starts at 7pm. Get tickets and info here.