New York State Police say they are currently investigating a crash involving a local police officer. The crash occurred Sunday afternoon, as officials say the other vehicle failed to yield to emergency vehicle sirens while turning on a main route.

Hudson Valley Police Officer Involved In Vehicle Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 9, at approximately 3:45 PM., troopers were called to State Route 52 in the town of Fishkill for a report of a two-car crash involving a Fishkill Police Department patrol vehicle.

New York State Police said that a preliminary investigation determined that a Fishkill Police Department patrol vehicle was traveling west on Route 52 with lights and sirens activated.

See Also: Head On Collision On Route 17 Claims Life of New York State Man

During the investigation, it was determined a vehicle operated by a 20-year-old driver fromBeacon, along with one passenger, also traveling west, was apparently overtaking the other vehicles that were yielding to the lights and sirens.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle attempted to make a left turn across the westbound lane to the eastbound lane and was struck in the driver’s side by the patrol vehicle.

All three individuals received minor injuries, according to the press release.

New York State Police reports that the other driver was issued tickets for vehicle and traffic violations.

6 Vehicles That Are Banned From New York Roads These six vehicles are prohibited from being operated on New York roads. Gallery Credit: Canva/Unsplash

The Ahearne Law PLLC put together a list of the top five most dangerous spots, and the Taconic State Parkway was number one.

Many upon many have traveled the Taconic through the years. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly. According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period.

The report indicates that the majority of these accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Over a seven-year period up until 2015, New York State Troopers had issued nearly 54,000 tickets to motorists traveling the Taconic. Once again, the majority of those infractions happened in Westchester and Putnam.

A big part of the Taconic is only a narrow two lanes, and you definitely feel like space is running out fast as you maneuver around the twists and turns.

The miles of smashed up guard rail along the road can certainly attest to this. Also, the wind can suddenly hit your vehicle out of nowhere, sending you into the car right next to you if you're not paying attention.

And then there are the drivers. People don't obey speed limits, they tailgate, they cut others off, even with limited space. Sadly, aggressive drivers are mostly to blame for all the accidents.