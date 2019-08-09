Office For Aging Phone Scam Strikes Hudson Valley

Yet another scam has hit the Hudson Valley, and this time it involves the local Office for Aging.

According to the Ulster County District Attorney’s Division of Consumer Affairs, areal residents are receiving scam phones calls purportedly from our local Office for the Aging (OFA).

Please be advised the Office for the Aging – or any government office – will not call you asking for your Social Security number.

To verify the authenticity of any calls, contact OFA at 845-340-3456.

Consumer Affairs can be reached at 845-340-3260.

