No one seems to know what made this footprint found on a local hiking trail. Does it look familiar to you?

I'm not saying it is a sasquatch but it's definitely a sasquatch. If it isn't Bigfoot then what made these tracks?

Bigfoot in the Hudson Valley

I guess I can't confirm what made these tracks but I have been saying it for years now. I firmly believe that when they decide to reboot The X-Files again they could make the entire first season off of some of the strange things they have found right here in the Hudson Valley. I guess we could even just limit it to things found in the woods.

A footprint shared in a local Hudson Valley Facebook group has people guessing. A ton of speculation has spurred from the image.

This particular print was found in Kathryn Gorman Ponds Park in Montebello, New York.

Nick Kessler Nick Kessler loading...

There could be a simple explanation here. Could the print have been caused by a bear that dragged its foot? Others believe it could have been made by a snowshoe. If that's the case then how do you explain the possible toes in the print?

Get our free mobile app

Here's a picture of a footprint posted on Twitter that is believed to belong to the elusive bigfoot.

10 Weird Things in the Hudson Valley We Don't Seem to Question