Have you always wanted to be a cop? Do you think that you need a little extra help to pass the test? Or wait, do you just want to find out what is involved in becoming a police officer, a sheriff, or a trooper?

There is a chance for you to do just that, ask questions and get information. Orange County, New York is not only going to help you, they are also going to offer the exam later this year.

What kind of help will Orange County New York offer you for the police exam?

Orange County is offering the exam and they are also helping candidates out with information sessions. When are the official information sessions? According to their website the info sessions are on the following dates:

Tuesday, June 7th at 5:30 p.m. at the Village of Montgomery Senior Center, 36 Bridge Street Montgomery

Wednesday, June 8th at 5:30 p.m. at the Town of New Windsor Community Center, 55 Union Avenue, New Windsor

Wednesday, June 15th at 5:30 p.m. at the Town of Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe

Tuesday, June 21st at 6:00 p.m. at the County Emergency Services Center auditorium at 22 Wells Farm Road, Goshen

Who can take the Police Office Examination later this year and what is the exam date?

Who can take the test? Persons who are at least 19 years of age or older, but not more than 35. You must also be a United States Citizen. Those are just a few of the qualifications for taking the test. The full list of qualifications, must haves for the exam can be found here.

What is the date of the Orange County, New York Police Exam?

The police officer exam will take place in Goshen, New York on September 17, 2022. If you would like to take the exam you are going to need to be registered no later than July 1, 2022. For more information, visit the Orange County, NY info page, by clicking here.

