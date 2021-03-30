NYS Trooper Finds Missing Two-Year-Old On A Rock In Stream

A missing two-year-old was found sitting on a rock in the middle of a stream. Police say she was cold but alert.

A terrifying situation ended safely for this little girl on Saturday, March 27. New York State Troopers from SP Canandaigua assisted the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a missing two-year-old in the town of South Bristol, a small town in the southwest part of Ontario County.

After about an hour of searching in a wooded area, Trooper Brian Hotchkiss found the child sitting on a rock in the middle of a stream, cold but alert. The Topper went into the stream picked up the baby girl and carried her back home to safety.

New York State Police also found two other adults that were reported missing.

UPDATE: Police report Dylan Shoemaker has been located and in good health. The New York State Police thanks all the agencies and volunteers that assisted in the search and everyone that shared the message.

UPDATE: New York State Police thank all the volunteers for their assistance in locating April. On March 29, 2021, the State Police asked for the public's assistance locating an endangered woman named April Benson, age 70, of Yorktown.

April was last heard from around 2:00PM when she stated she was going to the Cortlandt Train Station to get a cab and head for Teatown Road in the town of Cortlandt. April was last seen wearing all-black driving a 2013 Ford C-Max bright blue in color. It is believed her destination is the Cliffdale Loop hiking trail.