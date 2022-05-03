Earlier today (April 2, 2022), Hope Alive 845 posted a notice that Aa'Nyah Johnson had been reported missing from the Schenectady / Albany area. She apparently went missing this past Satuday (April 30, 2022).

At the time of her disappearance, it is believed she may have been wearing a black hat. It is likely the one that is in the picture above. She also often wears black clothing and black crocs. Aa'Nyah is described as being 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She is 15 years old.

Missing Teen From Albany, NY has Ties to Newburgh, NY

A missing report has been filed according to Hope Alive 845 who also mentioned in their public notification on Facebook that Aa'Nyah has ties to Newburgh, New York. It is important that if you believe you have seen Aa'Nyah or you have any information on her whereabouts, you report the sighting or information to your local police department.

Hope Alive 845 is a Non-Profit Organization registered through New York State as a public charity. They are based at 343 East Broadway in Monticello, New York according to their Facebook page. It also states there that the organization is hoping to make a change when it comes to trying to find a missing person stressing the importance of searching as soon as you believe the person has disappeared.

Immediate response: As each hour passes, the likelihood of a missing person being found decreases. Hence, the first 48 hours of a missing person case are the most critical. (Hope Alive 845 via Facebook)

Teen Missing in the Hudson Valley

Again if you believe you have information on Aa'Nyah please call your local police. The City of Newburgh Police Department number is (845) 561-3131. TH e Town of Newburgh Police Department can be reached at (845) 564-1100.

