NYS, DEC Campgrounds Will Be Closed Memorial Weekend

If you were looking forward to camping at a New York State campground this Memorial weekend, I have so bad news.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), all New York State-operated campgrounds will be closed for visitation through May 31, 2020. This also applies to all New York State-operated pavillions. However, this only applies to overnight visitation. Day visits are still allowed.

If you had a reservation for one of these dates, the DEC website states that you will be issued a full refund. New York State has also suspended all new camping, cabin, and cottage reservations for 2020. This suspension is for the rest of the 2020 season until further notice. However, starting June 1, if you made a reservation and the DEC determines your campground is safe to open, the reservation will be honored. If you want to cancel an existing reservation you can and you will receive a full refund.

Camping on New York State lands has also been suspended. This affects camping on Peekamoose Valley Camping Areas. It includes the lower, middle, upper, and trailer fields. This is in Sundown Wild Forest in the Denning in Ulster County.

In the Hudson Valley, this affects 5 different campgrounds. They are Harriman State Park, Fahnestock State Park, Mills Norrie State Park, Lake Taghkanic, and Taconic State Park.





Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: