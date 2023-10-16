These People Can’t Get a Cannabis License in New York

You may have heard that New York recently became the 15th state to legalize marijuana for adult use. Whether you believe that is a good or bad thing can be debated another time.

Even though it's legal in the Empire State, did you know that not everyone can just waltz in and just get a cannabis license? New York has set some pretty strict rules on who can and cannot apply for one.

People With Past Drug Convictions

First off, if you have a drug conviction, specifically a felony drug offense within the past 10 years or two or more drug-related convictions within the past decade, then you’re out of luck.

Non-Profit Organizations

Non-profit organizations are also in the no-go zone. This is because there is a rule in place to make sure that licenses are only given to individuals or businesses that can contribute to the state's economy.

Law Enforcement

All current and former law enforcement and correctional officers are banned from being part of the cannabis industry.

People Running For Public Office

If you’re running for public office, you cannot apply for a cannabis license, so hold off on that "Vote for Me and Get Free Weed" campaign.

Landlords

Landlords who lease property to cannabis businesses are also not allowed to get a license to make sure there isn’t any “undue influence” on the cannabis industry.

If you're looking for more information about cannabis and cannabis licensing in New York, go here.

