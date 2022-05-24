Have you ever had the discussion with your friends about whether or not a hot dog or a burrito can be considered a sandwich? Is a Pop-Tart a pie? It is a sandwich? What does it matter? Can it be either or neither?

New York State had to come to a conclusion as to whether or not a burrito is a sandwich. Really they did. So what did they determine? Why does it even matter? What's the big deal?

Is a Burrito a sandwich in the eyes of the State of New York?

Photo by Ruyan Ayten on Unsplash Photo by Ruyan Ayten on Unsplash loading...

In April of 2019, New York State had to actually sit down and consider what constitutes a sandwich. Why? It comes down to what they can tax. Yep, New York looking for tax money, shocking, right?

If a burrito is a sandwich, what else is considered a sandwich according to New York State?

Foil Wrapped Burrito Anthony Hall loading...

Don't worry, New York wrote it all down as to what is considered a sandwich (can you believe it). In fact, if you have anything else to do other than watch paint dry, you can check it out yourself (here/pdf). Other sandwiches include buttered bagels, gyros, open-faced sandwiches, wraps, and pitas.

Why are these items needing to be classified as a sandwich anyway?

hot mexican burrito Raul Taborda loading...

Again, it comes down to the tax money. If an item comes under the classification of a sandwich, New York sees it as a prepared food item, thus they need to collect sales tax on it. Think of it this way, bread, mayo, tomatoes and cold cuts, purchased individually, are not charged sales tax. If you purchase the combination of them, in a pre-made sandwich, at the grocery, quickie mart or even a restaurant, they have been crafted into that sandwich and thus, sales tax can be charged.

Are there any other odd items that New York State charges sales tax on?

AHPhotoswpg AHPhotoswpg loading...

Hello, this is New York State, so the answer to that is a 'heck yes!' Probably the most often example of this is that New York is one of the eight states that charges sales tax on shipping. Gotta love it!

5 Things To Know About Adopting a Highway in New York State Here are a few things that you might not know about adopting a highway. Do you need to pick up trash? If so how often? Can you keep the money from the recyclables?

12 of the Most Epic, Awesome Ice Cream Cones in New York State Upstate New York's roadside ice cream stands are cranking up for the hot summer months. Here are a dozen of the best ice cream cones you can find in the region. Also....there is a place on this list that claims to make "the largest ice cream cone in New York." Check it out!