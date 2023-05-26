New York Now is the Time to Apply for Free College, Excelsior Scholarships
Have you been thinking about going to college, but hearing that there is a way that New York State will help you pay for it? Sounds to good to be true, right? Well, there is a way.
Grab your computers, a few papers that you will need, including the ever-present FAFSA application. For those who have not been around the college financial aid world in a bit, that is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid that pretty much is a must fill out if you need to apply for anything. How does this program work? Who gets money? Keep reading.
What is this program called that New York State gives out money for college?
The program is called the New York State Excelsior Scholarship Program and students with families who make less than $125,000, and plan on attending either a SUNY or CUNY school (New York State or City of New York Colleges) can apply for the funding.
Are there any particular subjects that you have to study to get the money?
There are a few guidelines which includes you having to be on track to complete an associate degree in two years and a bachelor's degree in four years.
How can you apply for a New York State Excelsior Scholarship?
To get the complete list of requirements to apply, and the application, click here. Good luck, college isn't easy, but you can make it happen!