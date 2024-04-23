Study Shows New York State Leads Country With This ‘Old’ Device

Old habits die hard. With the tech industry continuing to progress at such an exponential rate, that new shiny gadget you spent so much money on can become obsolete within just a few years.

However, some may long for the simpler days of Polaroid cameras, VHS recorders, and the Atari 2600 gaming console. Remember when laserdiscs were supposed to be the next big thing?

According to a new survey, there's one piece of old technology New Yorkers have clung on to. In fact, you'll find this "ancient" item in more homes here than anywhere else in the U.S., says the new study.

More New Yorkers Own One of These Than Anywhere Else

According to numbers from the Chamber of Commerce, posted at WNYT, New York state leads the country with the most landline phone users. The National Center of Health Statistics says that 52.4% of New Yorkers said they still own a landline phone.

Get our free mobile app

The study found that 71.7% of U.S. adults (over 183 million) said they rely solely on wireless phones. Other eastern states, such as Massachusetts, Maryland, and New Jersey ranked right behind New York for landline ownership.

See Also: How Much of New York State Doesn't Have High-Speed Internet?

Part of this has to do with the fact that New York and the Northeast has a slightly older average population age than other parts of the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Jummie Jummie loading...

A recent study found that seniors are the most likely age group to still have a landline phone, with half of Americans 65 and over having a landline phone in their home.

See Also: How Much of the Hudson Valley Lives in Poverty?