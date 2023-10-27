A New York state woman was arrested after officials say she made over ten thousand dollars in fraudulent returns to several stores, according to WROC.. New York State police say the arrest comes after an ‘extensive investigation’, with the alleged crimes taking place over a month period.

Police say the woman has been charged with multiple felonies, including grand larceny.

New York State Woman Allegedly Ripped Off Multiple Businesses

The New York State police sad in a press release that a 22-year-old Rochester woman was arrested early afternoon October 20, after an extensive investigation was conducted into a fraud report.

State Police say from January 2023 through June 2023, the woman purchased items from various TJX Companies retail locations throughout Monroe and Ontario Counties, including HomeGoods, Marshalls, HomeSense, and T.J. Maxx. The suspect would then make fraudulent returns of items to receive a double refund, according to police.

State Police go on to say throughout this scheme, the suspect defrauded the stores a total of $10,175.25.

The woman was arrested for Grand Larceny 3rd (D Felony), Grand Larceny 4th (E Felony), and two counts of Scheme to Defraud 1st (E Felony), says police.

According to The Law Offices of Stephen Bilkis & Associates, Grand larceny in the third degree is a class D felony. The sentence can range from probation to prison, with the maximum sentence being seven years.

