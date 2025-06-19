Band Forbids Trump Voters to Attend Their NY State Fair Concert

A band is not mincing words, telling New York Trump voters to stay far away from their performance at this year's State Fair.

If you haven't noticed, the political climate in this country is a bit extra. It seems like everyone has a bad take on everything and no one can seem to agree on even the simplest things.

Until now, music has been one of the few things that's been able to bring people of different viewpoints together. Who cares what your thoughts about tariffs are when you're rocking out to a killer guitar riff, right? Well, it turns out that one rock band is not interested in breaking down barriers. Instead, they're ordering people who didn't vote the way they did to stay far away.

New York State Fair Act Won't "Allow" Trump Voters

This year's lineup for the New York State Fair is a pretty good one. Cheap Trick, Neon Trees, Blippi, Dionne Warwick and even Pauly D from The Jersey Shore will all be appearing at Chevy Court. There will also be several concerts from alternative acts from the late 90s and early 2000s like Sister Hazel, Vertical Horizon and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. Unfortunately, the lead singer of one of these bands has forbidden right-wingers from attending.

Ronnie Winter, the lead singer of Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, posted a video to his Instagram account this week announcing that Trump voters are "not allowed at his shows".

Why Are Trump Voters Banned From Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Shows?

Winter, a devout Christian, says he doesn't want anyone who voted red to see his show because of what he calls hypocrisy from the religious right.

I actually follow what Jesus says. If you're a Christian and you're watching this and you actually voted for Donald Trump, shame on you. You're not allowed to come to my shows. I don't want you there. Don't come to my shows. It's awesome that you love "Face Down", (but) it's not for you. It's not your song.

Winter goes on to tell Trump voters that they should seek out a refund for their tickets because they're not going to like what he has to say on stage. It should be noted that the band's gig on August 25 at the New York State Fair is free, so refunds won't even come into play. But if you did purchase tickets for the band's other New York date at the Empire Underground in Albany on August 23, getting that refund may not be so easy. According to the venue's website, all tickets are "non-refundable UNLESS a show is canceled."

