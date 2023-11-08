New York State DMV Issues Reminder to Riders

As winter approaches, many residents living in New York may not necessarily want to stay indoors, With an abundance of trails, ski slopes, plus lakes and rivers for ice fishing, winters across New York don't have to be associated with just dreariness.

However, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles does have one request.

New York State DMV Reminds Everyone to Register Snowmobiles

WIVT says that the the New York State DMV is reminding residents to register their snowmobiles. Also, if you're going to ride on any of New York's over 10,500 miles of snowmobile trails, you'll need proof of insurance too.

The New York Parks Department says that the cost to register a snowmobile in New York State is $100.00. However, if an individual provides proof that they are a member of an organized snowmobile club or Trail Maintenance Entity that is a member of the New York State Snowmobile Association the cost to register is $45.00.

See Also: New York State Man Flees Police on Snowmobile, Son With Same Name Gets Arrested Instead

WIVT says that if you complete an online registration, you can print a temporary certificate that is valid for up to 15 days, at no extra charge. There are a few exceptions for registrations, such as riding a snowmobile on your own property, according to the Parks Department.

Unique Ways to Move ATVs & Snowmobiles in Upstate New York When you want to hit the trails and you don't have a truck, Upstate New Yorkers know how to improvise. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Can You Take Your Snowmobile on a Main Road in New York?

The Parks Department also says that snowmobiles can not be operated on the Thruway, other highways, or other limited access highways. The only exception to this law is during a snow emergency as declared by the Thruway authority or other agency having authority over the highway in question.