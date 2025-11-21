New York Literally Sending $10 Million to the Dogs

Canva Canva loading...

This latest announcement is causing tales to wag across New York.

Ten million dollars is about to be handed out by the state, but it has nothing to do with roads, schools or emergency services. It’s literally going to the dogs.

New York has officially opened ten million dollars in grants to improve animal shelters, rescues and humane societies. The money comes through the state’s Companion Animal Capital Fund, which has already invested over forty-eight million dollars in similar projects since 2017.

Big Boost for Local Shelters

This year’s round includes a special one-million-dollar set-aside for rescues that aren’t contracted with a town or county. That could be especially helpful for smaller Hudson Valley groups that rely almost entirely on donations and volunteers. More than 160 shelter projects have been funded statewide so far.

The new money can be used for major upgrades like rebuilding kennels, expanding medical areas, replacing outdated HVAC systems or creating more modern living spaces for dogs and cats. Past projects have helped shelters add new cat rooms, improve heating and cooling and build treatment spaces that make day-to-day care easier and more humane.

Better Care and More Adoptions

State officials say these improvements directly impact adoption rates and overall animal well-being. Governor Hochul says shelters play a vital role in keeping animals safe while they wait for new homes, and this funding helps give them the tools to do it. Shelter leaders across the state say the upgrades have already led to healthier animals and faster adoptions.

How It Works

Shelters and rescues applying for funds need to cover at least ten percent of their project cost. Applications are open now through January 30, 2026.

For Hudson Valley animal lovers, it means better facilities, more comfortable animals and more chances for pets to find their forever homes.

