New York Governor’s Executive Order Blasts Federal Government

The New York Governor has extended an executive order that reverses a controversial decision made by the federal government.

Governor Kathy Hochul has extended an emergency order that allows New Yorkers to keep getting the updated 2025-26 Covid shot at local pharmacies. The move comes as access to vaccines once again becomes tangled in federal delays and political arguments.

The executive order gives pharmacists the authority to continue administering Covid vaccines to anyone, regardless of age or pre-existing conditions. The governor said she will keep renewing it every 30 days until lawmakers can pass a permanent fix guaranteeing vaccine access in New York.

As we previously reported, pharmacies across the Hudson Valley began receiving shipments of the new Moderna and Pfizer shots in September. State health officials urged New Yorkers to get vaccinated ahead of the winter season, but some families are still struggling to find appointments thanks to an abrupt change in federal government guidelines.

Hochul Blasts Government Over COVID Vaccine Policy

The governor said the latest delay is tied to the federal Vaccines for Children program, which still doesn’t allow states to order the updated Covid vaccine. The program provides free shots for uninsured or underinsured kids, but the White House has yet to make the newest version of the vaccine available to that system.

“This inaction is putting the health of millions of children at risk,” Hochul said, adding that she has directed the state health department to find other ways to make the vaccine available to all kids in New York.

The governor also took aim at what she called “Washington’s campaign against science,” promising that state officials would continue to follow public health guidance and not politics.

All New Yorkers Can Get COVID Vaccine

Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said New York’s swift action ensures that everyone who wants the vaccine can still get it locally. Last month, McDonald issued a standing order allowing pharmacists statewide to continue offering the updated Covid shot.

The Department of Health is also working with neighboring states on a regional public health partnership focused on improving vaccination rates, tracking outbreaks and strengthening lab coordination across the Northeast.

State officials say the temporary executive order will stay in place until a long-term legislative solution is passed to permanently protect vaccine access and insurance coverage in New York.

