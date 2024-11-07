Another New York Distribution Center to Close; Over 200 Jobs Lost

In just a few months, another New York distribution center will move out of the state, eliminating over 200 local jobs.

2024 has been a tough year for industrial jobs in New York State. In February, Urnex laid off 84 employees when the company announced it was relocating its plant in Elmsford. Soon after, another 100 workers were laid off by Zena Delivery & Logistics. Issues with insurance led the Amazon partner to shut down its operations in New Windsor.

In March, Elementis SRL laid off dozens of Hudson Valley workers at its two sites in Middletown and Hugeont. Over 50 jobs were lost when the company relocated and consolidated its business. Three months later, Wineshipping also relocated its Middletown warehouse, eliminating 54 local jobs.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Another New York Distribution Center Relocating Out of State

This week, Rite Aid announced that it was shutting doors to its upstate distribution center and relocating the operation to Maryland. According to paperwork submitted to the New York State Department of Labor, the closure will affect 233 out of the company's 260 New York workers.

Rite Aid shuttered many of its locations this year after entering bankruptcy proceedings. Now that it's recovering from bankruptcy, the company has been working to restock its remaining locations in New York.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's unclear how the distribution center's move will affect availability of products locally, but the company told NewsChannel9 that the decision came after a "comprehensive analysis" of its distribution network.

The facility in Liverpool, New York will begin its closure in February and is expected to be completely shut down in July of 2025.

Where The Hudson Valley Is Gaining, Losing Residents Most of the Hudson Valley is gaining new residents. How many residents has your county gained or lost?