NEW YORK DECLARES BLOOD EMERGENCY

The New York Blood Center says there were 6,500 fewer donations over the holiday season, severely impacting New York's blood supply. That's a 30% drop in overall donations.

Credit to: American Red Cross Instagram

January - National Blood Donor Month

The holidays are regularly slow as far as blood donations are concerned, but this season is seeing unprecedented numbers. Fittingly, January is National Blood Donor Month and has been since 1970. It was implemented by Richard Nixon to help battle the aforementioned drop in donations around the holidays.

Winter Worries

The cold winter months ahead bring up new challenges for donating blood, with COVID, RSV, and flu cases on the rise, as well as inclement weather, all play a factor in the cancellation of blood donations and drives.

According to patch.com,

"Hospitals and patients depend on a steady stream of volunteer donors, yet the past few years have seen persistent, nationwide blood shortages. The factors "strain an already fragile blood supply, which is critical for surgeries, trauma care, cancer treatments, and managing chronic illnesses," the organization said.

The organization is asking people to literally and figuratively "roll up their sleeves" and get out to donate blood. NYS Health Commissioner James McDonald says "the need for donors has never been more urgent."

Here are some blood drives and donation sites in our area where you can schedule a donation appointment. Your time saves lives.

American Red Cross - Newburgh: 356 Meadow Ave Suite 103, Newburgh, NY 12550 (845) 471-0200

New York Blood Center - Fishkill: 584 US-9, Fishkill, NY 12524 (800) 933-2566

New York Blood Center - Kingston: Across From Academy Green, 51 Albany Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 (800) 933-2566

Here are more local drives listed on the American Red Cross Website where you can schedule an appointment with a date, time, and location that works for you.

Elks Lodge 275 - Poughkeepsie: 29 Overocker Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603