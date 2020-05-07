Nurses have always deserved our love and respect. The lengths nurses have gone to support patients and their families during the global coronavirus pandemic only highlight that. Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley is honoring a different Hudson Valley nursing professional each day during Nurses Week. For Thursday, we're pleased to recognize Peter Hovling, who was nominated by his friend Joanna Banis.

"I have never met a person who is more dedicated to his job and family."

Nurse Peter Hovling works the overnight shift at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. The father of three brings his positive energy to a high-stress environment, according to his friend Joanna Banis. Peter's upbeat attitude and attention to detail is what led Joanna to write a letter to us nominating him to be recognized by Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley during Nurses Week.

"I have never met a person who is more dedicated to his job and family," Joanna wrote. "His positive energy creates a positive morale on his floor with coworkers and patients. He is the type of nurse I would want to handle the care of myself, family members, friends and strangers."

Peter's tireless work ethic, positive energy and selflessness don't end when he leaves Vassar Brothers Medical Center at 7AM. Joanna told us all about Peter's work as a mountain guide and as a gondola rescue worker at Belleayre Mountain.

In his free time, Peter operates an Italian ice vending machine business. According to Joanna, he has volunteered his time to the Poughkeepsie Central School District to provide Italian ice from his business to deserving students.

"Vassar Brothers Hospital is lucky to have him and so are the members of our community," Joanna wrote to us.

