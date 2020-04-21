Celebrate a Nurse With a Hudson Valley Prize Pack

Nurses have always deserved our love and respect. The lengths they've gone to protect us during a global pandemic have only served to highlight that truism. With Nurses Week fast approaching, we wanted to do something special to celebrate and support the nurses across the Hudson Valley.

We've teamed up with Hudson Valley businesses for prize packs of gift certificates to local stores and restaurants valued at $100. Nominate a nurse in your life who deserves to be one of the Hudson Valley nurses we honor during Nurses Week. We'll take your nominations from Tuesday, April 21 through Friday, May 1 at 5PM. We'll recognize a new nurse each day on air on WPDH as well as with a profile on our website during Nurses Week, which runs from Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8.

If you are a small business owner or manager and would like to contribute a prize to these nursing professionals, contact Anthony Verano at anthony.verano@townsquaremedia.com.

